Sivia Capital Partners LLC Has $357,000 Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $1,414,111,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $192,668,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 968,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $940,592,000 after buying an additional 191,230 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,856,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,519,576,000 after acquiring an additional 144,914 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,959,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,875,023,000 after acquiring an additional 142,903 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,062.26, for a total value of $687,282.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,219,945.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,062.26, for a total transaction of $687,282.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,219,945.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 4,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,055.76, for a total transaction of $4,654,845.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,239,346.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,326 shares of company stock valued at $17,383,715 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LRCX opened at $733.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $901.71 and a 200-day moving average of $938.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $95.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.48. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $574.42 and a 1 year high of $1,130.00.

Lam Research shares are set to split on Thursday, October 3rd. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 21st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $8.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.56. Lam Research had a return on equity of 48.71% and a net margin of 25.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 35.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 21st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.84%.

Several brokerages have commented on LRCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $1,100.00 to $950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Lam Research from $950.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lam Research from $1,100.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,006.10.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

