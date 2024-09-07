Sivia Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 3,487 Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 168.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,036,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.61.

NYSE:BABA opened at $81.20 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $66.63 and a twelve month high of $91.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $14.57. The company had revenue of $243.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.32 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

