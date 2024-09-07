Sivia Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canoe Financial LP lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 11,061.2% in the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 151,142,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,285,031,000 after buying an additional 149,788,224 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,695,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,618,566,000 after acquiring an additional 964,898 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 32,571,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,310,010,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810,077 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 28,024,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,834,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 20,232,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,141,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RY shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $151.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.50.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

NYSE:RY opened at $120.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.30. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $77.90 and a 1-year high of $122.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.86.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a $1.028 dividend. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.99%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Further Reading

