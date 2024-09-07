Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH) Trading Up 4.6%

Shares of Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Get Free Report) were up 4.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.15 and last traded at $12.12. Approximately 14,911 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 49,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.59.

Sky Harbour Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $779.56 million, a P/E ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.86.

Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.62 million for the quarter. Sky Harbour Group had a negative return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 222.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sky Harbour Group

Sky Harbour Group Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKYH. Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sky Harbour Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Sky Harbour Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Sky Harbour Group in the second quarter worth $271,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Sky Harbour Group by 20.2% during the second quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 54,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC increased its position in Sky Harbour Group by 8,485.4% during the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,116,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.75% of the company’s stock.

Sky Harbour Group Corporation operates as an aviation infrastructure development company in the United States. It develops, leases, and manages general aviation hangars for business aircraft. The company is based in White Plains, New York.

