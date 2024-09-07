Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH) Trading Up 4.6%

Shares of Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Get Free Report) were up 4.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.15 and last traded at $12.12. Approximately 14,911 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 49,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.59.
Sky Harbour Group Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $779.56 million, a P/E ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.86.
Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.62 million for the quarter. Sky Harbour Group had a negative return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 222.44%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sky Harbour Group
Sky Harbour Group Company Profile
Sky Harbour Group Corporation operates as an aviation infrastructure development company in the United States. It develops, leases, and manages general aviation hangars for business aircraft. The company is based in White Plains, New York.
