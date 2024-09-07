Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Stock Position Raised by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 679,405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,505 shares during the quarter. Skyworks Solutions accounts for 1.4% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned about 0.42% of Skyworks Solutions worth $72,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,517,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 152.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 118,960 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,373,000 after purchasing an additional 71,899 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,053,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,746,162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $308,724,000 after acquiring an additional 64,389 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

In other news, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $54,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $54,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 1,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total transaction of $198,067.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,888.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,747 shares of company stock worth $302,027. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWKS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. B. Riley raised Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.94.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 2.6 %

SWKS traded down $2.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,750,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,439,170. The company has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.06 and a 12 month high of $120.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.75 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.34.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.21. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $905.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.63%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading

