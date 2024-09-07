Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $57.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SMAR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Smartsheet from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Smartsheet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $55.06.

NYSE:SMAR opened at $52.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.52. Smartsheet has a twelve month low of $35.52 and a twelve month high of $54.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.32 and a beta of 0.74.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.15. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 12.06% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $276.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 3,741 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $180,241.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,878. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 3,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $180,241.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,878. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 2,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $96,192.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 61,791 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,929 shares of company stock valued at $1,446,805 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMAR. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Smartsheet during the second quarter valued at about $1,122,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 541.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 6,093 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 145.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 207,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,164,000 after purchasing an additional 123,204 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,400,000. Finally, Scientech Research LLC acquired a new stake in Smartsheet during the second quarter valued at approximately $591,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

