Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $88.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Smith & Wesson Brands Stock Down 9.4 %

Shares of SWBI stock opened at $12.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 1 year low of $10.38 and a 1 year high of $18.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $579.28 million, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.01.

Smith & Wesson Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $32,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,833.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.

