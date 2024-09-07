Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $88.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.52 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share.

Smith & Wesson Brands Price Performance

Smith & Wesson Brands stock opened at $12.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $579.28 million, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.01. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 52 week low of $10.38 and a 52 week high of $18.05.

Get Smith & Wesson Brands alerts:

Smith & Wesson Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is 60.47%.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $29,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,621.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st.

View Our Latest Analysis on Smith & Wesson Brands

About Smith & Wesson Brands

(Get Free Report)

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.