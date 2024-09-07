SoftBank (OTCMKTS:SFBQF) Trading Down 1.9%

SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFBQF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.17 and last traded at $15.17. 652 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 1,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.47.

SoftBank Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.86.

SoftBank’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, September 30th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, September 30th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, September 30th.

About SoftBank

SoftBank Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the telecommunication and information technology businesses in Japan. It operates through Consumer, Broadband, Electricity, Yahoo/LINE Business, Financial, and Other Business segments. The Consumer segment offers mobile services under the SoftBank, Y!mobile, LINE MOBILE, and LINEMO brands.

