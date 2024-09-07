Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) CFO Sells $123,186.14 in Stock

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) CFO Thomas Glassbrooke Allen sold 21,461 shares of Soho House & Co Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total transaction of $123,186.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,113.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, August 27th, Thomas Glassbrooke Allen sold 8,557 shares of Soho House & Co Inc. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $52,112.13.

On Friday, August 23rd, Thomas Glassbrooke Allen sold 32,336 shares of Soho House & Co Inc. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $194,986.08.

Shares of NYSE:SHCO opened at $5.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 0.78. Soho House & Co Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.35 and a 12 month high of $8.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.53.

Soho House & Co Inc. ( NYSE:SHCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $305.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Soho House & Co Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

SHCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Soho House & Co Inc. from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHCO. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in the first quarter valued at $411,000. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Soho House & Co Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $387,000. Thematics Asset Management raised its position in Soho House & Co Inc. by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 407,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 16,814 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Soho House & Co Inc. in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. by 9.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 9,502 shares during the period. 62.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Soho House & Co Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a group of members. The company helps the members to use the platform to work, socialize, connect, create, and flourish all over the world. The company was formerly known as Membership Collective Group Inc and changed its name to Soho House & Co Inc in March 2023.

