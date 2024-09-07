SOLVE Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $222,902.46 (SOLVE)

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 7th. SOLVE has a total market cap of $7.79 million and $222,902.46 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SOLVE token can now be bought for $0.0106 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, SOLVE has traded 30.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000756 BTC.

SOLVE Token Profile

SOLVE uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2017. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 734,000,000 tokens. SOLVE’s official message board is tuumio.medium.com. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SOLVE is tuumio.com. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @tuum_io.

SOLVE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOLVE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SOLVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

