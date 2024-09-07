Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Sold by Opes Wealth Management LLC

Opes Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,890 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Sony Group in the fourth quarter valued at $306,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Sony Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. 14.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Sony Group Stock Performance

NYSE:SONY opened at $90.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $111.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.17. Sony Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.11 and a fifty-two week high of $100.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Shares of Sony Group are set to split before the market opens on Monday, September 30th. The 5-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 14th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, September 30th.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. Sony Group had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. Analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

Further Reading

