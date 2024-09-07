Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SWN. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Southwestern Energy from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Southwestern Energy Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:SWN opened at $6.04 on Tuesday. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $7.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 48.91% and a positive return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southwestern Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 21.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 48,926,369 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $329,276,000 after acquiring an additional 8,741,562 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,364,192 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $298,381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968,002 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 97.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,923,413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $167,735,000 after buying an additional 12,270,110 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 21,007,377 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $137,598,000 after buying an additional 143,007 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 3,468.3% during the first quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 12,360,286 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $93,691,000 after buying an additional 12,013,898 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

