S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Acquired by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $21,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter worth about $31,000. First Pacific Financial grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 73 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on S&P Global from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $486.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on S&P Global from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $535.25.

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE SPGI opened at $510.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $486.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $448.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $159.78 billion, a PE ratio of 57.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.16. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $340.49 and a twelve month high of $521.50.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.37. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.81%.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In related news, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total transaction of $3,687,567.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,618,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total transaction of $3,687,567.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,618,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edouard Tavernier sold 500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $245,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,816.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,862 shares of company stock worth $8,645,727 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

