Sparkline Intangible Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ITAN) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of Sparkline Intangible Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ITAN – Get Free Report) dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.76 and last traded at $28.78. Approximately 220 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 3,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.90.

Sparkline Intangible Value ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $36.74 million, a PE ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.27.

About Sparkline Intangible Value ETF

The Sparkline Intangible Value ETF (ITAN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund comprised of US-listed companies the fund adviser believes to be attractive in terms of intangible assets. ITAN was launched on Jun 29, 2021 and is managed by Sparkline.

