SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) Shares Acquired by Howard Capital Management Inc.

Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sfmg LLC boosted its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 501,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,086,000 after acquiring an additional 5,326 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 1,200.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 317,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,304,000 after acquiring an additional 293,502 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,776,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 152,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,275,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 4,768.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 122,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,026,000 after purchasing an additional 119,741 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:QUS opened at $151.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.07. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 1-year low of $116.15 and a 1-year high of $156.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.83.

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

