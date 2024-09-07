SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Bought by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,418,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411,650 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Savant Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $84,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 110.4% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $35.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.60. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $29.39 and a 52 week high of $37.27. The company has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

