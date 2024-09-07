SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,518,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,725 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up about 0.6% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $88,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 28,337,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,610,000 after purchasing an additional 832,201 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 12,775,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,173,000 after buying an additional 296,017 shares in the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 11,466,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,959,000 after buying an additional 291,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,518,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,999,000 after buying an additional 603,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,743,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,367,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032,713 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $35.70 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $29.39 and a 1 year high of $37.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.85 and its 200-day moving average is $35.60. The company has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.