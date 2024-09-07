SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by Stonebrook Private Inc.

Stonebrook Private Inc. decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,636 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.4% of Stonebrook Private Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Stonebrook Private Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 44.7% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 18,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 596,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,156,000 after purchasing an additional 10,087 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,489,000. Advisor OS LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 249,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,997,000 after purchasing an additional 36,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,572,000.

NYSEARCA SPLG traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.55. The company had a trading volume of 10,756,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,302,814. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.63 and a 200 day moving average of $62.41. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $48.13 and a 1-year high of $66.47.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

