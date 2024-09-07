SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Acquired by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $273,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,476,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $749,171,000 after acquiring an additional 22,417 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 17,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,852,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $485,301,000.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of MDY stock opened at $538.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $548.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $541.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $424.22 and a fifty-two week high of $574.11.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.
