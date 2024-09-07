SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Bought by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,070 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $13,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6,346.6% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,113,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,136,513,000 after buying an additional 2,080,665 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $485,301,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,656.0% during the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 303,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,137,000 after purchasing an additional 292,768 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at about $122,938,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 109.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 101,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,643,000 after acquiring an additional 53,249 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $538.00 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $424.22 and a 12 month high of $574.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $548.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $541.01. The company has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

