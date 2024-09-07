Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.94

Shares of Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 30.94 ($0.41) and traded as high as GBX 38.18 ($0.50). Speedy Hire shares last traded at GBX 37.65 ($0.50), with a volume of 808,150 shares traded.

Speedy Hire Stock Down 1.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 38 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £169.82 million, a PE ratio of 3,710.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.29.

Speedy Hire Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a GBX 1.80 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This is a boost from Speedy Hire’s previous dividend of $0.80. This represents a dividend yield of 5.85%. Speedy Hire’s payout ratio is presently 30,000.00%.

Insider Activity at Speedy Hire

About Speedy Hire

In other Speedy Hire news, insider David J. B. Shearer purchased 80,000 shares of Speedy Hire stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.50) per share, with a total value of £30,400 ($39,973.70). In other news, insider Paul A. Rayner bought 35,000 shares of Speedy Hire stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 33 ($0.43) per share, with a total value of £11,550 ($15,187.38). Also, insider David J. B. Shearer bought 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.50) per share, with a total value of £30,400 ($39,973.70). Company insiders own 5.22% of the company’s stock.

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, lifting, rail, survey and safety, ATEX, plant, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

