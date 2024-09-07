Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.94

Shares of Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 30.94 ($0.41) and traded as high as GBX 38.18 ($0.50). Speedy Hire shares last traded at GBX 37.65 ($0.50), with a volume of 808,150 shares traded.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 38 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £169.82 million, a PE ratio of 3,710.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.29.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a GBX 1.80 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This is a boost from Speedy Hire’s previous dividend of $0.80. This represents a dividend yield of 5.85%. Speedy Hire’s payout ratio is presently 30,000.00%.
Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, lifting, rail, survey and safety, ATEX, plant, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.
