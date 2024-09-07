Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) PT Lowered to $2.50 at Robert W. Baird

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Robert W. Baird from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SPWH. Roth Mkm started coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sportsman’s Warehouse currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.10.

Sportsman's Warehouse Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPWH opened at $2.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.87. The stock has a market cap of $90.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.69. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $5.55.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.14). Sportsman’s Warehouse had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $244.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven W. Sansom purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.91 per share, with a total value of $29,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 11.6% during the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 175,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 18,192 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the second quarter worth $199,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the second quarter worth about $384,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

