SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $2.51 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BNDX. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5,890.9% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

BNDX traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,673,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,555,750. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.99. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.30 and a 12 month high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1011 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

