SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $4.21 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 186.9% during the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT traded down $3.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $226.67. The company had a trading volume of 150,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,677. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.31. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $179.43 and a one year high of $239.61.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

