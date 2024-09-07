SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $9.07 Million Holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. owned 1.25% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $9,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $153,000.

Shares of FPX stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,086. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $75.74 and a 1-year high of $107.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.01. The company has a market cap of $720.43 million, a P/E ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.56.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

