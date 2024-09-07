SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Unionview LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $9.19 on Friday, reaching $543.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,525,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,014,501. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $411.02 and a 52-week high of $568.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $552.50 and its 200 day moving average is $533.24.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

