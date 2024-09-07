SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 2,807 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,807 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $21,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Mosley Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mosley Wealth Management now owns 16,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $561,000. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 96,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVE stock traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $191.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 593,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,682. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $147.23 and a 52 week high of $196.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.20. The company has a market cap of $34.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

