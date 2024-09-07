SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 6,907 Shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 639,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,907 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF comprises 1.8% of SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF were worth $18,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFLV. Aire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 19,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 70,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV now owns 27,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC now owns 44,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 31,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:DFLV traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.57. 304,805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,134. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.22. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.78. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $23.26 and a 12-month high of $30.77.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

