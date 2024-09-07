SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 715 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $388,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 80,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,535,000 after purchasing an additional 31,256 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Rollins Financial raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 40,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,813,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares during the period.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of QQQM traded down $5.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $184.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,568,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,240. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $140.84 and a 1-year high of $207.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.63. The stock has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.3199 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

