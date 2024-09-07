Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC reduced its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,328 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 7,927 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 45,322 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,142,000 after buying an additional 13,372 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $2,781,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $31,246,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,116 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,048,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Starbucks from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.42.

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $91.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $103.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.96. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $71.55 and a 1-year high of $107.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Starbucks news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at $6,264,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,790 shares of company stock worth $865,514 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

