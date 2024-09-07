Status (SNT) Trading Up 9.3% Over Last Week

Status (SNT) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 7th. Status has a total market cap of $89.31 million and $34.15 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0229 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Status has traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00008637 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000074 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00013446 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,102.32 or 1.00002194 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00008208 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00007870 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,903,361,771 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,903,361,770.9820275 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02338261 USD and is down -2.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 149 active market(s) with $60,174,205.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.