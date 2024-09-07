StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

TherapeuticsMD Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of TXMD opened at $1.73 on Wednesday. TherapeuticsMD has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $3.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.99.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearline Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 18.9% in the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 636,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 101,282 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC acquired a new stake in TherapeuticsMD during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TherapeuticsMD during the 4th quarter worth $612,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical royalty company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY, BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brand names. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products through wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

