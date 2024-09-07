StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Birks Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BGI opened at $2.56 on Thursday. Birks Group has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $5.24.
Birks Group Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Birks Group
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Does GTA VI Make Take-Two Interactive Stock an Irresistible Buy?
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Why HPE’s Dip Is a Prime Opportunity for Blue-Chip AI Investors
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Why Analysts See Big Upside for Occidental Petroleum Despite Lows
Receive News & Ratings for Birks Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birks Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.