StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Independence Contract Drilling has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.07 and its 200 day moving average is $1.50.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $43.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.86 million. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 24.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.44%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Independence Contract Drilling will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Independence Contract Drilling stock. CastleKnight Management LP boosted its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. ( NYSE:ICD Free Report ) by 54.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 540,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 190,679 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP owned approximately 3.84% of Independence Contract Drilling worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 29.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. It operates a fleet of pad-optimal and superspec AC powered rigs in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

