StockNews.com Lowers Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

MESO has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mesoblast from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Mesoblast from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Get Mesoblast alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Mesoblast

Mesoblast Stock Down 4.8 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MESO stock opened at $6.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $696.49 million, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 3.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.97. Mesoblast has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $8.66.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MESO. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Mesoblast by 50.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 50.0% in the second quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co acquired a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Mesoblast during the second quarter valued at about $562,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Mesoblast during the second quarter worth about $103,000. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mesoblast

(Get Free Report)

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.