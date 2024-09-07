Stonebrook Private Inc. Buys 55 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Stonebrook Private Inc. boosted its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,712 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Stonebrook Private Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 62.5% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $263.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.70.

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE:AXP traded down $7.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $244.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,652,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,967,115. American Express has a 12-month low of $140.91 and a 12-month high of $261.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $244.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $175.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.60 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 13.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Express

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.