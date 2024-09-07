Stonebrook Private Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Stonebrook Private Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,119 shares during the quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 79,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,015,000 after purchasing an additional 11,030 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 9,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 42,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,643,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.89. 7,316,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,967,360. The company has a market cap of $82.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $62.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.98 and a 200 day moving average of $59.15.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.