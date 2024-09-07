Stonebrook Private Inc. Grows Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Stonebrook Private Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHD traded down $0.71 on Friday, reaching $82.00. 3,280,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,212,953. The stock has a market cap of $57.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $84.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.21.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

