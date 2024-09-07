Stonebrook Private Inc. Has $1.74 Million Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Stonebrook Private Inc. lifted its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 14.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in Trane Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 4.1% in the second quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 5.2% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total value of $9,460,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,708,902.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $593,213.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,447,862.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total transaction of $9,460,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,708,902.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE TT remained flat at $342.07 during midday trading on Friday. 1,239,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,116,635. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $338.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $319.71. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $184.02 and a 52 week high of $363.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $77.43 billion, a PE ratio of 36.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.01.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $385.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Trane Technologies in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $337.29.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

