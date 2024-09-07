Stonebrook Private Inc. Has $3.12 Million Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Stonebrook Private Inc. trimmed its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Stonebrook Private Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $3,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EXPD. Cape ANN Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 3,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 22,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 16,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 25,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXPD. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:EXPD traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.00. 630,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,250,274. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $107.03 and a one year high of $131.17. The company has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.25.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 8,100 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total transaction of $1,001,727.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,741,891.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

