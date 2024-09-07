Stonebrook Private Inc. Makes New $1.16 Million Investment in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF)

Stonebrook Private Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,000. Stonebrook Private Inc. owned about 0.10% of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth $105,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trademark Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $285,000.

Get BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF alerts:

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XHLF traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.27. 2,283,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,916. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.21. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $50.05 and a 12-month high of $50.40.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of six months. XHLF was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.