Stonebrook Private Inc. Purchases 4,275 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Stonebrook Private Inc. boosted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,405 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Stonebrook Private Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Steph & Co. increased its stake in Comcast by 154.6% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 336.9% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 769 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 204.7% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.61. The company had a trading volume of 18,549,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,988,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $36.43 and a twelve month high of $47.11. The company has a market cap of $155.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.85.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.02 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.80%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.78.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

