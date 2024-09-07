Stonebrook Private Inc. Reduces Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Stonebrook Private Inc. cut its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 45.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 850 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Stonebrook Private Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,282,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 16,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,312,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $25,360,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,981,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,299,679.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total value of $1,770,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,119,949.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $25,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,981,022 shares in the company, valued at $82,299,679.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,013,500 shares of company stock valued at $32,181,365 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE GS traded down $8.27 on Friday, hitting $479.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,995,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,266,371. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.36 and a 12-month high of $517.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $489.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $447.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $8.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.10. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 46.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $490.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $513.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $495.94.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

