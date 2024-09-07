Stonebrook Private Inc. Sells 10,045 Shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB)

Stonebrook Private Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Free Report) by 16.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,045 shares during the quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc.’s holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth $167,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $249,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 15.4% in the first quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 135,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 18,044 shares during the last quarter.
BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Price Performance
DMB traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.96. 47,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,849. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $8.94 and a one year high of $11.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.44.
BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.
