Stonebrook Private Inc. Sells 4,807 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Stonebrook Private Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,807 shares during the period. Stonebrook Private Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 2.2 %
Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.70. The company had a trading volume of 11,146,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,309,394. The firm has a market cap of $98.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.60. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $39.35 and a 1 year high of $61.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -77.42%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
BMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.67.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.
