Substratum Price Down 0.1% This Week (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Substratum has a total market cap of $115,062.32 and $2.36 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Substratum has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One Substratum token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00008503 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000074 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00013358 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,224.51 or 0.99975225 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00008190 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00007875 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum (SUB) is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00023814 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

