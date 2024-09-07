Substratum (SUB) Market Capitalization Hits $115,062.32

Substratum (SUB) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 7th. In the last week, Substratum has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $115,062.32 and $2.36 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00008617 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000074 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00013441 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,112.59 or 0.99986371 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00008196 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00007857 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum (SUB) is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00023814 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

