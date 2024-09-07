Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Shares Sold by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,781,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,475 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial makes up approximately 2.6% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned about 0.48% of Sun Life Financial worth $136,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 6,244.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.26% of the company’s stock.
Sun Life Financial Stock Down 0.9 %
SLF stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 465,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,823. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.57 and a 52-week high of $55.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.00.
Sun Life Financial Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.587 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.10%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SLF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Argus raised shares of Sun Life Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.
Sun Life Financial Company Profile
Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.
