sUSD (SUSD) Achieves Market Cap of $24.65 Million

sUSD (SUSD) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. During the last week, sUSD has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. sUSD has a market capitalization of $24.65 million and approximately $259,646.17 worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One sUSD token can now be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00001826 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

sUSD Token Profile

sUSD’s genesis date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 24,844,608 tokens. sUSD’s official message board is blog.synthetix.io. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

sUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin built on the Ethereum blockchain that enables fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without needing to settle into fiat. The Havven network, which sUSD is a part of, is an open source protocol that allows for integration with various exchanges and decentralized platforms. It employs two ERC20 compatible tokens.”

